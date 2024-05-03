John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Performance
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $16.57. 54,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,474. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.94.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
