iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 217.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 354,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,118,000 after purchasing an additional 243,084 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 81,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,183,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,533. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.85 and a 1-year high of $110.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.4637 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

