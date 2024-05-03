iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

EFG traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 207,831 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.15. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

