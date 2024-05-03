Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

GBAB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The company had a trading volume of 89,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $17.17.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

