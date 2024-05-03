Swiss National Bank Has $181.92 Million Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Roper Technologies worth $181,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 896,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,968,000 after purchasing an additional 280,873 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $82,379,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 81.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,103,000 after buying an additional 143,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Roper Technologies by 512.6% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 144,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,933,000 after buying an additional 120,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,782,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,737,302,000 after buying an additional 100,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $517.21. 993,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $542.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.72. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

