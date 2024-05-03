Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 187.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 529,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,655. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.16.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $5,880,738.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,001,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $164,677.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,812.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 139,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $5,880,738.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 828,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,001,490.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 474,051 shares of company stock valued at $19,624,211 in the last three months. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.