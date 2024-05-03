Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.21. 601,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,699. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $57.55 and a 1-year high of $85.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.