Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $573,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Creative Planning raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,946,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 15,957,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,877 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,186,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,378,000 after purchasing an additional 223,449 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,948,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,649,000 after purchasing an additional 144,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,840,000 after purchasing an additional 382,150 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,580,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,343. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.06 and a 52 week high of $37.06. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.83.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

