Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 288,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. The stock had a trading volume of 113,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,594. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $16.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The stock has a market cap of $370.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1499 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.