Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% in the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Metropolitan Bank stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.69. 128,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.75 and a 1 year high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Metropolitan Bank from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

