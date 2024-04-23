Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,004. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.29.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

