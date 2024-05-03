Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $144,192.30 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. First Turn Management LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $24,834,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,935,000 after buying an additional 472,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $5,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

