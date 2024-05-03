Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CFO Sells $144,192.30 in Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) CFO Charles N. York II sold 8,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $144,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,293 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,680.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of -1.44. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $18.07.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DAWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.
Read Our Latest Report on DAWN
About Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.
