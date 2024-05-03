2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Shares Up 7.9%

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.44 and last traded at $37.93. 2,280,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 3,720,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.14.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 9.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 554.3% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 114,524 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

Featured Stories

