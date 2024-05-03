My DeFi Pet (DPET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $88,778.45

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.32 million and $88,778.45 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000035 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011196 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,657,911 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

