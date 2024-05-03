IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 653,098 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 597,730 shares.The stock last traded at $54.50 and had previously closed at $53.66.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on IAC from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on IAC from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.29.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in IAC by 16.9% in the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares during the period. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,182,000 after purchasing an additional 259,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in IAC by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,549,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,138,000 after buying an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in IAC by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,470,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 93,467 shares during the period. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in IAC by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after buying an additional 97,938 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

