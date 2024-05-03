ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Gap Down to $26.90

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $26.26. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 5,233,756 shares changing hands.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDS. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

