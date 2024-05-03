G999 Price Up 0.6% This Week (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last seven days, G999 has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $9.10 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00056348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00010919 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021460 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00013920 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003470 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006751 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001086 BTC.

About G999

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

