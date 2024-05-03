TD Securities Boosts Shell (NYSE:SHEL) Price Target to $81.00

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 4,407,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,721,768. The company has a market capitalization of $232.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $73.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Shell will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

