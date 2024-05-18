Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.90.

Several brokerages have commented on ALKT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Alkami Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ALKT stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18 and a beta of 0.40. Alkami Technology has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,258.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alkami Technology news, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 33,593 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $792,458.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,198,248.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 50,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $1,197,627.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 508,501 shares in the company, valued at $12,158,258.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,726,585 shares of company stock valued at $45,495,640. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 31.7% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkami Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

