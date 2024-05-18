Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $28.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.56.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $289,862.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,606 shares in the company, valued at $13,918,606.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $143,307.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,892 shares in the company, valued at $14,192,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,906 shares of company stock worth $1,351,999. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.