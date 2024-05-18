Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.43.

EMP.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of EMP.A stock opened at C$33.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.83. Empire has a 52-week low of C$31.45 and a 52-week high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

