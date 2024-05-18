Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.63) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by $0.22. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%. The firm had revenue of $71.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 85.5% on a year-over-year basis.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.65.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Blueprint Medicines

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,286 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.88, for a total transaction of $190,515.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,162.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,123 shares of company stock worth $9,554,679. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

