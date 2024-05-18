fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.07.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FUBO. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FUBO

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $34,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Stock Performance

NYSE FUBO opened at $1.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $410.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.37 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

(Get Free Report

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.