Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 9.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.30. Approximately 1,742,141 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 8,478,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIFR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.48.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cipher Mining in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

