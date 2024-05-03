TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 288,654 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 255,551 shares.The stock last traded at $417.45 and had previously closed at $408.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on TopBuild from $469.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on TopBuild from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $320.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.90.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TopBuild

TopBuild Trading Down 1.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.67.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 103.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,331,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.