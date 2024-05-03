SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 560,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 552,417 shares.The stock last traded at $71.16 and had previously closed at $70.57.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.61 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,044,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,814,000 after acquiring an additional 150,604 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 279,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after buying an additional 196,131 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 233,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,826,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 207,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 57,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 38.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 182,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 50,463 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

