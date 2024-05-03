Aerodrome Finance Trading 6.4% Lower This Week (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Aerodrome Finance has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $205.10 million and approximately $53.48 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for about $1.28 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,019,283,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,019,283,232.8543953 with 435,922,133.88047504 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.1924539 USD and is up 15.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $53,290,471.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aerodrome Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

