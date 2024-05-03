Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Cap of $410.83 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Siacoin has a total market cap of $410.83 million and $14.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,170.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.48 or 0.00736860 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.11 or 0.00129986 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00042934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00055565 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.61 or 0.00195683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.24 or 0.00103271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,078,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,052,452,156 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.