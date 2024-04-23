Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-0.90 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.900 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of STX stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.53. 5,991,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,703. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $82.47. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of -24.34, a PEG ratio of 681.49 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $54.47 and a 1 year high of $101.26.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on STX

About Seagate Technology

(Get Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.