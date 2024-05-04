Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,600 ($20.10) target price on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.07) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,157 ($14.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,900.00, a PEG ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 947 ($11.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,489 ($18.70). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,131.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,070.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a GBX 10.90 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.74. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is 13,076.92%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

