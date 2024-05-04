Base Resources’ (BSE) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of Base Resources (LON:BSE – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.44) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Base Resources from GBX 31 ($0.39) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of Base Resources stock opened at GBX 13 ($0.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £152.10 million, a PE ratio of -325.00 and a beta of 0.85. Base Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 13.50 ($0.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.29.

Base Resources Limited operates as mineral sand developer and producer in Africa. It operates through Kwale Operation, Toliara Project, and Other segments. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar.

