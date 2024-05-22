Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 6,415 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,091,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $242,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $310,102,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45,426.8% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,429,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $171,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,946 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $129,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,305 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at $99,676,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.24.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 672,855 shares of company stock worth $84,490,750. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.26. 1,165,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,128. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

