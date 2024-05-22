Aigen Investment Management LP Has $976,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Antero Midstream stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.69. 373,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.10.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.25 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total transaction of $224,105.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

