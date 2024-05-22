Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,505,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,896 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $200,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.35.

Prologis Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,208. The firm has a market cap of $102.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.47.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

