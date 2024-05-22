Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,095,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.02% of DTE Energy worth $231,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,081,000 after buying an additional 724,561 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,314,000 after purchasing an additional 137,960 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,923,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $190,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,208 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DTE Energy

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total transaction of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,862,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,400 shares of company stock worth $1,739,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.30.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.77. 130,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,804. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

