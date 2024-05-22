Keystone Financial Group Takes Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,719 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Illumina by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Illumina by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Illumina by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,030 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.36. The company had a trading volume of 450,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.91. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $213.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

