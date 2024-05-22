Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,436,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.22% of Airbnb worth $195,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.13.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $92.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.48. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 9,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.76, for a total transaction of $1,441,564.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 535,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,949,682.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 312,724 shares of company stock worth $51,298,855. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.