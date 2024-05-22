Keystone Financial Group Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Keystone Financial Group lowered its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 132,032,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,780,399,000 after buying an additional 8,121,857 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $157,270,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,043,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,828 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,215,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,708 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4,786.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 767,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,596,000 after purchasing an additional 751,669 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $45.14. 278,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,966. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $46.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

