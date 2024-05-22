Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.54% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 94,637 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 171,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,240. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.92) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.