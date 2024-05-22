Keystone Financial Group Reduces Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,372,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after buying an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after buying an additional 5,257,201 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after buying an additional 2,852,688 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,541,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $387,585,000 after buying an additional 2,523,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,446 shares of company stock worth $47,304,703. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.99. The company had a trading volume of 4,401,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467,850. The company has a market capitalization of $140.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.88 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

