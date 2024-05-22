Keystone Financial Group Purchases New Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Price Performance

Turning Point Brands stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.18. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $19.67 and a one year high of $34.71.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In related news, insider Plano Lorenzo De acquired 15,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $420,752.71. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,558.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

