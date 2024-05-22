Keystone Financial Group Has $218,000 Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 203,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after acquiring an additional 11,906 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 287,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,972 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,073. The company has a market cap of $55.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

