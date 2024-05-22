CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 4,592 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

BMY traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,254,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,398,204. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $86.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.64, a PEG ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

