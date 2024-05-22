Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 214,268 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214,268 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $222,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,502.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.32. The company had a trading volume of 174,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,104. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $274.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

