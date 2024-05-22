Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 31,119 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,119 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.31% of Moody’s worth $225,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 87.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.35. The company had a trading volume of 153,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,198. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $388.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $298.86 and a one year high of $417.75.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

