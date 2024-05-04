The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd.
Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by an average of 51.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Wendy’s has a payout ratio of 90.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Wendy’s to earn $1.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Wendy’s Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,898. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $17.64 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Wendy’s news, Director Kenneth W. Gilbert sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $81,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,663.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.60.
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
