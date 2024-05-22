Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.45 and last traded at $5.47. 171,359 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,051,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marqeta from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.37.

Marqeta Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.09.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 32.98%. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Marqeta’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Marqeta by 17,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Marqeta by 7,852.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marqeta during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta Company Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

