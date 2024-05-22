SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.17 and last traded at $7.21. 7,851,792 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 52,300,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $71,349,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 176.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,767,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,459,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

