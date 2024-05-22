Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.31 and last traded at $78.16. Approximately 3,444,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 10,025,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. William Blair cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.43.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $322,675 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

