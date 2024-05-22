Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) fell 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. 65,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,141,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $988.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,263.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4327.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Finepoint Capital LP now owns 1,317,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,510,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

